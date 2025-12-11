Federal Reserve Cuts Rates Amid Rising Economic Risks

The US Federal Reserve has taken a pivotal step by reducing the federal funds rate by 25 basis points, a move driven by rising concerns over employment risks and a moderate economic expansion pace. This strategic decision was made public following the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting led by Jerome Powell on Wednesday.

The new target range for the federal funds rate is now set between 3.5 percent and 3.75 percent, down from the previous 3.75 percent to 4 percent. In its official communication, the Federal Reserve indicated that current indicators show economic activities expanding at a moderate velocity.

The Fed further highlighted that job gains have decelerated this year while the unemployment rate saw an incremental rise through September. Moreover, inflation has ascended since the start of the year, and uncertainties clouding the economic outlook remain significant. The Federal Reserve is monitoring these dynamics vigilantly as it weighs the timing and extent of future interest rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)