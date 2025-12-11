China Criticizes Mexico's New Tariff Regime
China's commerce ministry expresses concern over Mexico's new tariff regime impacting countries without free-trade agreements. The measures may significantly affect trade interests. China urges Mexico to reconsider its protectionist stance and unilateral tariff increases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:18 IST
- Country:
- China
On Friday, China's commerce ministry voiced concerns about Mexico's new tariff regime, which affects imports from nations lacking free-trade agreements, including China. The ministry acknowledged it will monitor the situation's impact closely.
The new measures, once implemented, are expected to considerably harm trade interests. China's commerce ministry released a statement underscoring this concern.
China has traditionally opposed unilateral tariff hikes and called on Mexico to swiftly amend what it perceives as unilateralist and protectionist policies.
ALSO READ
Mexico Moves to Boost Local Industry with Tariff Hikes on Asian Imports
Supercharged Storms: The Impact of Climate Change on Southeast Asia
Global Markets Shaken: AI Profits Questioned and Fed Rate Cut Impact
Mexico Raises Tariffs on Chinese Imports Amid US Negotiations
U.S. Budget Deficit Shrinks Amid Rising Tariffs Impact