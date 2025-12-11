China Criticizes Mexico's New Tariff Regime

On Friday, China's commerce ministry voiced concerns about Mexico's new tariff regime, which affects imports from nations lacking free-trade agreements, including China. The ministry acknowledged it will monitor the situation's impact closely.

The new measures, once implemented, are expected to considerably harm trade interests. China's commerce ministry released a statement underscoring this concern.

China has traditionally opposed unilateral tariff hikes and called on Mexico to swiftly amend what it perceives as unilateralist and protectionist policies.