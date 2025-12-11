Left Menu

China Criticizes Mexico's New Tariff Regime

China's commerce ministry expresses concern over Mexico's new tariff regime impacting countries without free-trade agreements. The measures may significantly affect trade interests. China urges Mexico to reconsider its protectionist stance and unilateral tariff increases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:18 IST
China Criticizes Mexico's New Tariff Regime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

On Friday, China's commerce ministry voiced concerns about Mexico's new tariff regime, which affects imports from nations lacking free-trade agreements, including China. The ministry acknowledged it will monitor the situation's impact closely.

The new measures, once implemented, are expected to considerably harm trade interests. China's commerce ministry released a statement underscoring this concern.

China has traditionally opposed unilateral tariff hikes and called on Mexico to swiftly amend what it perceives as unilateralist and protectionist policies.

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025