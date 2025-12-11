Left Menu

Indian Markets Poised for Upswing Amid Global Support

The Indian stock markets opened flat on Thursday despite supportive global cues following the US Federal Reserve's dovish policy tone. While initial gains moderated before opening, experts remain optimistic about Indian equities, forecasting a robust year-end driven by positive domestic and international signals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 10:20 IST
Indian Markets Poised for Upswing Amid Global Support
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Indian stock markets experienced a subdued opening even as global conditions improved following the US Federal Reserve's rate cut and dovish policy stance. Experts, however, maintain a positive outlook for Indian equities, predicting an upswing toward year-end.

The Nifty 50 index began trading at 25,791.50, inching up by 33.50 points or 0.13%, while the BSE Sensex launched at 84,488.22, marking a 96.95 point or 0.11% rise. Market analyst Ajay Bagga noted stronger gains in Indian market futures post-Fed announcement but observed moderation as markets opened. He emphasized the strength of domestic markets due to positive cues from both the RBI and the US Fed.

Despite low expectations from the current US Trade negotiation delegation's visit, Bagga anticipates a rebound in earnings during the December quarter, fueled by increased consumption post-GST cuts in September. He pointed out that heavy FPI selling and large primary market offerings are currently redirecting liquidity away from secondary markets, affecting sentiment despite positive factors.

Broader market indices were also in the green. The Nifty 100 rose by 0.08%, Nifty Midcap 100 gained 0.34%, and Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 0.14%. Most sectoral indices traded higher, except Nifty FMCG and Media, with notable increases in Nifty Auto (0.25%), Nifty IT (0.48%), and Nifty PSU Bank (0.61%).

Globally, sentiment lifted after the Fed's decision to cut rates and introduce asset purchases totaling USD 40 billion, along with easing bond yields and a weaker US dollar. Deepak Agrawal, CIO of Debt at Kotak Mutual Fund, highlighted the US policy outcome as offering minimal surprises, noting the significant development in balance-sheet expansion despite limited changes in forward guidance.

With bolstered global cues and enhanced domestic sentiment, analysts forecast a positive market trend through the end of the year. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025