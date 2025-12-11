Left Menu

Skoda Volkswagen's Strategic Shift: Embracing Voluntary Retirement in India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd has rolled out a voluntary retirement scheme for workers in response to union discussions. This move aligns with their commitment to employee welfare and long-term market presence. Despite initial interest, uptake remains low. The company is also advancing its battery electric vehicle strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:55 IST
Skoda Volkswagen's Strategic Shift: Embracing Voluntary Retirement in India
  • Country:
  • India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd announced a voluntary retirement scheme on Thursday, citing requests from and discussions with the Union.

The decision echoes the company's dedication to employee welfare, while also aligning with their long-term strategic commitments in the Indian market. Despite initial interest from around 100 factory workers, the number of those proceeding remains relatively small.

Managing six Volkswagen Group brands, SAVWIPL continues expanding its presence. The company reported a 38% increase in volume for 2025, driven by local model introductions. Looking ahead, Skoda Auto is heavily investing in developing India as a strategic market and is keenly advancing its strategy in the battery electric vehicles segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
2
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
3
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
4
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025