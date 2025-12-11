Skoda Volkswagen's Strategic Shift: Embracing Voluntary Retirement in India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd announced a voluntary retirement scheme on Thursday, citing requests from and discussions with the Union.

The decision echoes the company's dedication to employee welfare, while also aligning with their long-term strategic commitments in the Indian market. Despite initial interest from around 100 factory workers, the number of those proceeding remains relatively small.

Managing six Volkswagen Group brands, SAVWIPL continues expanding its presence. The company reported a 38% increase in volume for 2025, driven by local model introductions. Looking ahead, Skoda Auto is heavily investing in developing India as a strategic market and is keenly advancing its strategy in the battery electric vehicles segment.

