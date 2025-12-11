Left Menu

Bastar Olympic 2025: A New Era in Youth Sports

The Chhattisgarh government is committed to advancing development in Bastar, as highlighted during the Bastar Olympic 2025. Massive youth participation, including surrendered Naxalites, marks the event. The government's focus is to integrate tribal youth into mainstream society and support them with training for global sports competitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:08 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai reaffirmed his government's dedication to advancing development in every village of Bastar. Highlighting peace, harmony, and prosperity in the region, Sai praised the significant youth participation in the Bastar Olympic 2025, which included surrendered Naxalites.

Speaking at the Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in Jagdalpur, Sai emphasized the government's resolve to connect the tribal youth of Bastar with the mainstream, ensuring their contributions to regional development. Winners of the event would be groomed for international competitions, with lucrative rewards for Olympic medalists.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma described the Olympic initiative as crucial for integrating remote Bastar youth. The event, supported by boxing legend MC Mary Kom, saw a surge in participation to over 3.92 lakh, showcasing various sports, and will conclude with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

