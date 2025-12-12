Left Menu

JSW Energy's Bold Financial Leap: A Rs 10,000 Crore Initiative Unveiled

JSW Energy's board has sanctioned raising Rs 10,000 crore through securities issuance in multiple tranches. The proposal includes preferential issuance of equity shares and warrants to JTPM Metal Traders. Additionally, Chandrasekaran Prabhakaran has been appointed as CFO effective January 1, 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:47 IST
JSW Energy's board has made a decisive move to bolster financial resources, approving a plan to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore. This massive fundraising initiative will occur in one or more tranches through various securities issuance methods, including private offerings and qualified institutions placements.

In a significant development, the board has also greenlit the issuance of over 95 lakh equity shares and 4.76 crore warrants to JTPM Metal Traders Ltd. This decision was detailed in a regulatory filing, highlighting the preferential terms offered to JTPM, a Promoter Group member.

The board meeting was also marked by the appointment of Chandrasekaran Prabhakaran as JSW Energy's new Chief Financial Officer, effective from January 1, 2026. Prabhakaran, an experienced finance leader, will bring his extensive expertise from JSW Steel to this pivotal role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

