IndiGo Appoints Aviation Expert for Operational Analysis

IndiGo has taken decisive action following recent flight disruptions by appointing an external aviation expert to conduct a thorough investigation. The board announced on Friday that Chief Aviation Advisors LLC, under the leadership of veteran Captain John Illson, will perform an independent assessment.

The airline has experienced significant operational challenges since December 2, prompting the formation of a crisis management group within the company. This initiative is further strengthened by the external review, which seeks to identify core issues and potential areas for improvement.

According to a company statement, the independent review will commence promptly. The resulting comprehensive report will offer insights into the disruptions and propose strategies for enhancing operational resilience.

