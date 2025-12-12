Left Menu

Odisha Unveils First Steel-Based Zero Energy Building

Odisha introduces its first steel-based zero energy building (ZEB), constructed using advanced light-gauge steel frame technology. Built by Tata Steel with the World Steel Association, the ZEB embodies energy efficiency and sustainability, integrating renewable energy generation and water conservation features into its design. Inaugurated by Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:20 IST
Odisha Unveils First Steel-Based Zero Energy Building
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha has taken a significant step towards sustainable construction with the unveiling of its first steel-based zero energy building. This pioneering structure, brought to fruition by Tata Steel in collaboration with the World Steel Association, employs cutting-edge light-gauge steel frame technology.

The building was inaugurated by Tata Steel CEO and MD, T V Narendran, who hailed it as a harbinger of modern, energy-efficient construction methods. He stressed the potential for such solutions to be implemented widely across India's infrastructure.

The zero energy building is designed to match its energy production with its consumption. It features high-performance building materials and integrates renewable energy systems including rooftop solar panels, ensuring an ultra-low carbon footprint and optimizing water usage through innovations like rainwater harvesting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025