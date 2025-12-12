Odisha Unveils First Steel-Based Zero Energy Building
Odisha introduces its first steel-based zero energy building (ZEB), constructed using advanced light-gauge steel frame technology. Built by Tata Steel with the World Steel Association, the ZEB embodies energy efficiency and sustainability, integrating renewable energy generation and water conservation features into its design. Inaugurated by Tata Steel CEO T V Narendran.
- Country:
- India
Odisha has taken a significant step towards sustainable construction with the unveiling of its first steel-based zero energy building. This pioneering structure, brought to fruition by Tata Steel in collaboration with the World Steel Association, employs cutting-edge light-gauge steel frame technology.
The building was inaugurated by Tata Steel CEO and MD, T V Narendran, who hailed it as a harbinger of modern, energy-efficient construction methods. He stressed the potential for such solutions to be implemented widely across India's infrastructure.
The zero energy building is designed to match its energy production with its consumption. It features high-performance building materials and integrates renewable energy systems including rooftop solar panels, ensuring an ultra-low carbon footprint and optimizing water usage through innovations like rainwater harvesting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
