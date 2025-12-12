Himachal Pradesh Unveils Geodetic Milestones for Scientific Advancement

In a significant move for scientific research and planning, Himachal Pradesh has unveiled its first geodetic register and map. Released by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) K K Pant, these tools are expected to enhance precision in location measurements and assist in infrastructural development.

The register was presented by the director of the geospatial directorate covering Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh, marking a new era in measuring the state's geographical features accurately. The geodetic map visualizes key infrastructure assets, assisting researchers and planners.

With the state's disaster-sensitive geography, these tools will be instrumental in formulating disaster mitigation plans. Hemachandra Pant emphasized eco-friendly infrastructure as a priority for the government, and the geodetic register is a step towards achieving that goal. It also aims to promote transparency through modern technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)