Himachal Pradesh Unveils Geodetic Milestones for Scientific Advancement
Himachal Pradesh's newly released geodetic register and map are set to revolutionize planning and scientific research in the state. The tools will aid in precise location measurements, infrastructure development, disaster mitigation planning, and the construction of eco-friendly infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move for scientific research and planning, Himachal Pradesh has unveiled its first geodetic register and map. Released by Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) K K Pant, these tools are expected to enhance precision in location measurements and assist in infrastructural development.
The register was presented by the director of the geospatial directorate covering Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh, marking a new era in measuring the state's geographical features accurately. The geodetic map visualizes key infrastructure assets, assisting researchers and planners.
With the state's disaster-sensitive geography, these tools will be instrumental in formulating disaster mitigation plans. Hemachandra Pant emphasized eco-friendly infrastructure as a priority for the government, and the geodetic register is a step towards achieving that goal. It also aims to promote transparency through modern technologies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukrainian Drones Target Russian Oil Infrastructure in Caspian Sea
Global Powers Unite: Planning the Gaza Stabilization
Urgent Call for Strengthened Funding in Urban Water Infrastructure
Infrastructure boom fuels record tourism growth in India, says Gajendra Shekhawat
Delhi University Revamps for the Future: New Hall, Odia Centre, and Infrastructure Boost