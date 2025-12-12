European Tourists Flock to Hidden Gems in America's Heartland

European travelers are increasingly choosing lesser-known American destinations such as Tennessee, Montana, and Idaho over traditional hotspots like New York and Washington D.C. This trend has emerged nearly a year into President Donald Trump's administration, despite an overall decline in U.S. tourism from Western Europe.

The drop in visitor numbers to iconic cities has been counterbalanced by a rise in interest for classic Americana experiences in rural areas, spurred by lower costs and convenient flight options. National Travel statistics show a 3.5% decrease from Western European visitors to the U.S. this year.

While major cities like Washington D.C. and New York face declines, Tennessee has seen a 24% increase in Western European tourist arrivals. Meanwhile, British Airways and other airlines are enhancing connectivity to lesser-known destinations, drawing European ultramarathon travelers. These patterns align with anticipated boosts from events like the upcoming soccer World Cup in North America.

(With inputs from agencies.)