European Tourists Flock to Hidden Gems in America's Heartland
European tourists are increasingly exploring lesser-known U.S. destinations such as Tennessee and Montana, avoiding traditional hotspots like New York. This shift is driven partly by cost considerations, leading to increased tourism in smaller American cities while larger ones experience a decline.
European travelers are increasingly choosing lesser-known American destinations such as Tennessee, Montana, and Idaho over traditional hotspots like New York and Washington D.C. This trend has emerged nearly a year into President Donald Trump's administration, despite an overall decline in U.S. tourism from Western Europe.
The drop in visitor numbers to iconic cities has been counterbalanced by a rise in interest for classic Americana experiences in rural areas, spurred by lower costs and convenient flight options. National Travel statistics show a 3.5% decrease from Western European visitors to the U.S. this year.
While major cities like Washington D.C. and New York face declines, Tennessee has seen a 24% increase in Western European tourist arrivals. Meanwhile, British Airways and other airlines are enhancing connectivity to lesser-known destinations, drawing European ultramarathon travelers. These patterns align with anticipated boosts from events like the upcoming soccer World Cup in North America.
