Political Heat Rises: Mamata Banerjee and RJD Unite Against BJP's Electoral Moves
Rashtriya Janata Dal's Mrityunjay Tiwari echoed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's concerns that BJP is exerting pressure to manipulate voter rolls. Accusing BJP of intimidating officials, Banerjee urged women to lead protests against unlawful voter deletion, assuring the party won't remain in power indefinitely.
In a significant political alignment, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Mrityunjay Tiwari voiced strong support for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, aligning with her critical stance against the BJP's handling of the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists. Tiwari, affirming Banerjee's position, accused the BJP of employing tactics in West Bengal similar to those in Bihar.
Chief Minister Banerjee, during a gathering in Krishnanagar, Nadia, openly accused the BJP of exerting undue pressure on District Magistrates. She vowed to initiate a sit-in protest if voter names were deliberately removed from the lists. Banerjee emphasized her visit was not for votes but to encourage enrollment in the electoral roll.
Furthermore, she criticized the BJP for allegedly intimidating officials involved in the electoral process, warning the party against assuming indefinite power. Highlighting an alleged scheme to strike off names under the guise of reviewing submissions, Banerjee rallied the women of West Bengal to lead the fight against such injustices.
