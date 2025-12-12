Left Menu

Treasury Crackdown: New Financial Reporting Rules Unveiled

The U.S. Treasury is tightening financial reporting rules for money services businesses amidst a fraud scandal in Minnesota's social services system. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced investigations into these businesses by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Notices will be issued, aiming to enhance scrutiny and prevent fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:58 IST
Treasury Crackdown: New Financial Reporting Rules Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Treasury is stepping up its efforts to curb financial misconduct by strengthening financial reporting mandates for money services businesses. This move follows a fraud scandal engulfing Minnesota's social services system.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed the department's commitment to transparency and accountability by deploying personnel to investigate the situation.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is set to issue investigation notices, as announced by Bessent in a social media post, aiming to reinforce regulatory compliance and prevent future fraudulent activities.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025