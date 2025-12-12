Treasury Crackdown: New Financial Reporting Rules Unveiled

The U.S. Treasury is stepping up its efforts to curb financial misconduct by strengthening financial reporting mandates for money services businesses. This move follows a fraud scandal engulfing Minnesota's social services system.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed the department's commitment to transparency and accountability by deploying personnel to investigate the situation.

The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is set to issue investigation notices, as announced by Bessent in a social media post, aiming to reinforce regulatory compliance and prevent future fraudulent activities.