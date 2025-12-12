Treasury Crackdown: New Financial Reporting Rules Unveiled
The U.S. Treasury is tightening financial reporting rules for money services businesses amidst a fraud scandal in Minnesota's social services system. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced investigations into these businesses by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. Notices will be issued, aiming to enhance scrutiny and prevent fraud.
The U.S. Treasury is stepping up its efforts to curb financial misconduct by strengthening financial reporting mandates for money services businesses. This move follows a fraud scandal engulfing Minnesota's social services system.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent affirmed the department's commitment to transparency and accountability by deploying personnel to investigate the situation.
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is set to issue investigation notices, as announced by Bessent in a social media post, aiming to reinforce regulatory compliance and prevent future fraudulent activities.