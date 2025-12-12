Goa Nightclub Tragedy Sparks Controversy and Deportation Drama

Thailand is set to deport Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of a Goa nightclub where a fire claimed 25 lives on December 6. The Indian embassy in Bangkok is facilitating their return as local investigations continue, spurred by allegations of illegal land zoning changes.

A prominent local resident claims the land's zoning was covertly altered to benefit the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub. Meanwhile, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has criticized the BJP-led Goa government, accusing it of deep-rooted corruption and demanding an official apology for the tragedy.

Controversy deepens as Goa police and officials investigate the blaze, with multiple arrests already made. The state's BJP faces internal strife, with accusations of corruption within the tourism sector, prompting clarifications from senior party figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)