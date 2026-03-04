Left Menu

Vijay’s Oceanic Emotion: A New Wave in Tamil Nadu Politics

Actor-politician Vijay describes the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election as an emotional and significant event, urging voters to support his party, TVK. Highlighting the iconic 'whistle' symbol, Vijay seeks a resonant victory while criticizing the ruling DMK. He draws parallels with IPL's CSK, emphasizing collective strength.

Actor-politician Vijay has described the forthcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election as a monumental and deeply emotional event for him and his supporters. Speaking at a meeting of party functionaries, the TVK chief urged Tamil Nadu residents to provide his party with a chance in the upcoming electoral battle.

Vijay characterized the polls, anticipated in April, as an 'oceanic emotion' rather than just another political exercise, reinforcing his deep personal investment in the outcome. He called for the election symbol 'whistle' to echo in every household and polling booth, signaling a decisive victory for TVK.

In a sharp critique of the ruling DMK, Vijay labeled it an 'evil force' and noted that the sentiment is even shared by children. Drawing an analogy to the IPL's Chennai Super Kings and their 'whistle podu' slogan, he proclaimed that the 'Delhi team'—implied as the opposition—could not defeat the spirit of Tamil Nadu.

