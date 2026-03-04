Russia's federal budget deficit in 2025 was substantially higher than officially stated, reaching over 2.36 trillion roubles, according to Germany's BND intelligence service. The discrepancy is attributed to the hidden expenses of Russia's military efforts in Ukraine.

The BND highlighted in a LinkedIn post how Western sanctions are increasingly impacting Russia's economy. The effort to obscure economic damage makes Russia a risky destination for international investments.

The intelligence agency also noted that President Vladimir Putin seems willing to compromise Russia's economic prospects to pursue his broader imperial ambitions.

