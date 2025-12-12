Left Menu

FYERS American Gambits and S45 Forge Strategic Alliance in Chess League

The FYERS American Gambits, a leading team in the Global Chess League, have partnered with India's first AI-native investment bank, S45, as co-sponsors. This multi-year deal emphasizes analytics, precision, and innovation, aligning the principles of competitive chess with capital markets.

FYERS American Gambits Welcome S45 as Co-Sponsor for Global Chess League Season 3. Image Credit: ANI
In a strategic move, the FYERS American Gambits, renowned for their data-driven approach in the Global Chess League, have announced a significant partnership with S45, India's pioneering AI-native investment bank. This collaboration marks a multi-year co-sponsorship aimed at enhancing the team's competitive edge through analytics and technological innovation.

This alliance comes as the Gambits focus on leveraging data and high-performance systems, attributes that align with S45's tech-centric approach to executing IPOs. Since its inception in March 2025, S45 has established itself with five successful IPO completions, drawing on the expertise of bankers, entrepreneurs, and engineers.

Prachura PP, Co-owner of the FYERS American Gambits, applauded the partnership, highlighting S45's fit into the team's ethos of clarity, precision, and execution. Deepank Bhandari, Founder of S45, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing similarities between chess strategic planning and managing public offerings. The Global Chess League will see the Gambits competing in Mumbai from December 13 to 24, 2025, with one of the youngest and most analytical squads.

