Odisha Aims for Top Five Eco-Cultural Tourism Hub Status

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has set an ambitious goal to position the state among Asia's top five eco-cultural tourism hubs. In a strategic move, the state government announced plans to hold cabinet meetings at different eco-retreat centers to promote these attractions.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the seventh eco-retreat, a premier tourist facility set against the backdrop of the Puri-Konark Marine Drive, hosted by the state tourism department. Majhi highlighted these eco-retreats as key components of Odisha's eco-tourism drive.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that these initiatives, located in areas like Satkoshia, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Sonapur, and Konark, not only enhance eco-tourism appeal but also provide livelihoods, boost the economy, and inspire other states to adopt similar models.

