Left Menu

Odisha Aims for Top Five Eco-Cultural Tourism Hub Status

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced plans to elevate the state as a leading eco-cultural tourism hub in Asia by holding government meetings at various eco-retreat centers. These retreats, part of the state's tourism strategy, boost local economies and promote environmental awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:06 IST
Odisha Aims for Top Five Eco-Cultural Tourism Hub Status
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has set an ambitious goal to position the state among Asia's top five eco-cultural tourism hubs. In a strategic move, the state government announced plans to hold cabinet meetings at different eco-retreat centers to promote these attractions.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the seventh eco-retreat, a premier tourist facility set against the backdrop of the Puri-Konark Marine Drive, hosted by the state tourism department. Majhi highlighted these eco-retreats as key components of Odisha's eco-tourism drive.

The Chief Minister further emphasized that these initiatives, located in areas like Satkoshia, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Sonapur, and Konark, not only enhance eco-tourism appeal but also provide livelihoods, boost the economy, and inspire other states to adopt similar models.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025