Odisha Aims for Top Five Eco-Cultural Tourism Hub Status
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced plans to elevate the state as a leading eco-cultural tourism hub in Asia by holding government meetings at various eco-retreat centers. These retreats, part of the state's tourism strategy, boost local economies and promote environmental awareness.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has set an ambitious goal to position the state among Asia's top five eco-cultural tourism hubs. In a strategic move, the state government announced plans to hold cabinet meetings at different eco-retreat centers to promote these attractions.
The announcement was made during the inauguration of the seventh eco-retreat, a premier tourist facility set against the backdrop of the Puri-Konark Marine Drive, hosted by the state tourism department. Majhi highlighted these eco-retreats as key components of Odisha's eco-tourism drive.
The Chief Minister further emphasized that these initiatives, located in areas like Satkoshia, Bhitarkanika, Daringbadi, Sonapur, and Konark, not only enhance eco-tourism appeal but also provide livelihoods, boost the economy, and inspire other states to adopt similar models.
(With inputs from agencies.)
