Left Menu

Major Ganja Bust Near Sewaaya Toll Plaza: Four Arrested in Anti-Narcotics Operation

A joint operation by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and Daurala police resulted in the seizure of 72.9 kg of ganja and the arrest of four individuals. The suspects were caught transporting the drugs in inverter bodies and have been linked to a larger network obtaining supplies from Jaipur and Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:56 IST
Major Ganja Bust Near Sewaaya Toll Plaza: Four Arrested in Anti-Narcotics Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Meerut, alongside Daurala police, apprehended four individuals in possession of 72.9 kg of ganja. The operation took place near Sewaaya Toll Plaza following a tip-off.

Authorities arrested the suspects after intercepting them on Haridwar Road. Investigations revealed the drugs were concealed inside 12 inverter bodies, connecting the group to a distribution network procuring cannabis from Jaipur and Odisha, led by an individual named Arvind alias Bhura.

Seized items included five mobile phones, Rs 2,300 in cash, identity documents, a motorcycle, and the inverter units. Bhura faces several charges under various Acts, and a case has been filed at Daurala police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025