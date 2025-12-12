Major Ganja Bust Near Sewaaya Toll Plaza: Four Arrested in Anti-Narcotics Operation
A joint operation by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force and Daurala police resulted in the seizure of 72.9 kg of ganja and the arrest of four individuals. The suspects were caught transporting the drugs in inverter bodies and have been linked to a larger network obtaining supplies from Jaipur and Odisha.
In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Meerut, alongside Daurala police, apprehended four individuals in possession of 72.9 kg of ganja. The operation took place near Sewaaya Toll Plaza following a tip-off.
Authorities arrested the suspects after intercepting them on Haridwar Road. Investigations revealed the drugs were concealed inside 12 inverter bodies, connecting the group to a distribution network procuring cannabis from Jaipur and Odisha, led by an individual named Arvind alias Bhura.
Seized items included five mobile phones, Rs 2,300 in cash, identity documents, a motorcycle, and the inverter units. Bhura faces several charges under various Acts, and a case has been filed at Daurala police station.
(With inputs from agencies.)