Major Ganja Bust Near Sewaaya Toll Plaza: Four Arrested in Anti-Narcotics Operation

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Meerut, alongside Daurala police, apprehended four individuals in possession of 72.9 kg of ganja. The operation took place near Sewaaya Toll Plaza following a tip-off.

Authorities arrested the suspects after intercepting them on Haridwar Road. Investigations revealed the drugs were concealed inside 12 inverter bodies, connecting the group to a distribution network procuring cannabis from Jaipur and Odisha, led by an individual named Arvind alias Bhura.

Seized items included five mobile phones, Rs 2,300 in cash, identity documents, a motorcycle, and the inverter units. Bhura faces several charges under various Acts, and a case has been filed at Daurala police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)