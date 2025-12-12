Praggnanandhaa Navigates Chess Evolution: Balancing Tradition and Innovation

In an era of evolving chess formats, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa remains optimistic about the sport's future. Despite the launch of the Chess World Championship Tour, Praggnanandhaa believes the traditional world championship will retain its prominence. Set to become an annual event from 2027, the Tour will feature Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz chess disciplines.

Speaking exclusively to PTI during the Dharavi Chess Championship, Praggnanandhaa emphasized that while the Tour offers new opportunities for players, the World Championship in the Classical format remains a priority. He acknowledged the challenges posed by different formats but views the growing number of tournaments as a positive development for players looking to make a living from chess.

As the first male Indian player to qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, Praggnanandhaa is focused on comprehensive preparation. Reflecting on his journey since winning the World Youth Chess Championship in 2019, he emphasized playing well over setting records and expressed delight at the growing excitement for chess in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)