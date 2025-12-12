Left Menu

Praggnanandhaa Navigates Chess Evolution: Balancing Tradition and Innovation

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa discusses the future of chess championships amidst the introduction of the Chess World Championship Tour. Although he acknowledges the new tournament's potential, he underscores the enduring significance of the traditional World Championship. Praggnanandhaa remains focused on his preparations for the Candidates Tournament in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:56 IST
Praggnanandhaa Navigates Chess Evolution: Balancing Tradition and Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

In an era of evolving chess formats, Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa remains optimistic about the sport's future. Despite the launch of the Chess World Championship Tour, Praggnanandhaa believes the traditional world championship will retain its prominence. Set to become an annual event from 2027, the Tour will feature Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz chess disciplines.

Speaking exclusively to PTI during the Dharavi Chess Championship, Praggnanandhaa emphasized that while the Tour offers new opportunities for players, the World Championship in the Classical format remains a priority. He acknowledged the challenges posed by different formats but views the growing number of tournaments as a positive development for players looking to make a living from chess.

As the first male Indian player to qualify for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, Praggnanandhaa is focused on comprehensive preparation. Reflecting on his journey since winning the World Youth Chess Championship in 2019, he emphasized playing well over setting records and expressed delight at the growing excitement for chess in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025