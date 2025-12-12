IndiGo's Revised Flight Schedule Takes Off Amid Operational Adjustments

IndiGo has confirmed that it will operate more than 2,000 flights today under its revised 'scaled down' schedule. The airline's winter schedule, covering the last week of October to March, initially allowed 15,014 weekly flights on domestic routes.

Sources have revealed that approximately 160 flights were cancelled at Delhi and Mumbai airports. An IndiGo spokesperson noted that all airport partners have been informed to update terminal information to reflect the new schedule, ensuring regulatory compliance.

While IndiGo did not clarify if these changes are linked to a government-imposed 10% reduction in its winter schedule, the airline reported only four weather-related cancellations on Friday out of 1,950 flights. Its on-time performance from six metro airports stands at 84.5%.

