IndiGo Turbulence: Flight Cancellations & Regulatory Scrutiny at Major Airports

IndiGo, India's major airline, cancelled approximately 160 flights at Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Friday, following a tumultuous week of operational challenges. This move sparked a widespread scrutiny by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) appointed probe team.

On Thursday, the airline had already faced cancellations of over 200 flights, further amplifying the crisis faced by passengers and the airline's operational staff. The root causes of these disruptions are under examination by a four-member panel led by Joint Director General Sanjay Brahamane.

The probe focused on manpower planning and rostering issues, as the airline adjusts to new duty periods and rest norms for pilots, effective November 1. In a swift action, DGCA sacked four Flight Operations Inspectors to address the disruption at the airline's headquarters.