MGNREGA Revamped: More Workdays and a New Name

The Union cabinet has approved a bill to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and increase the workdays from 100 to 125. The scheme will now be called 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna', aimed at enhancing rural livelihood security by providing guaranteed wage employment.

In a significant policy change, the Union cabinet has decided to rename the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, commonly known as MGNREGA or NREGA, and increase the number of workdays. Sources revealed on Friday that the scheme will adopt the name 'Poojya Bapu Grameen Rozgar Yojna'.

The number of guaranteed workdays will also see an increase from the current 100 days to 125 days. This move aims to strengthen the government's effort to enhance the livelihood security of rural households by ensuring longer periods of employment.

Originally enacted in 2005, the scheme has served as a flagship program for empowering rural communities by offering at least 100 days of wage employment to households willing to engage in unskilled manual labor. The newly introduced changes are expected to bolster this foundational initiative.

