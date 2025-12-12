Fake Robbery Foiled: A Deceptive Supervisor's Downfall

In a surprising turn of events, a man who reported a robbery to the Kashigaon Police Station has been arrested for staging the crime himself in an attempt to embezzle Rs 2.23 lakh from his company. The district police revealed this unusual twist on Friday.

Sushant Dashrath Mohite, a 36-year-old construction supervisor, initially claimed that two men dressed in police uniforms stopped him at the Chenagaon signal. He alleged they inspected his vehicle documents before taking the substantial amount of money from his scooter's trunk under an election inquiry pretense.

However, detailed investigations by the crime detection cell uncovered inconsistencies in Mohite's account. It was eventually discovered that Mohite, along with accomplice Ranu alias Omkar Ankush Bhadarge, had orchestrated the staged robbery themselves. Both individuals have been taken into custody, and the entire amount has been recovered, authorities confirmed.

