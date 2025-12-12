Left Menu

Fake Robbery Foiled: A Deceptive Supervisor's Downfall

A construction supervisor in a robbery case was arrested after it was discovered he staged the crime to embezzle Rs 2.23 lakh. Sushant Mohite claimed fake officers took the money. Investigators found he and an accomplice masterminded the theft. Both were arrested, and the funds recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:24 IST
Fake Robbery Foiled: A Deceptive Supervisor's Downfall
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, a man who reported a robbery to the Kashigaon Police Station has been arrested for staging the crime himself in an attempt to embezzle Rs 2.23 lakh from his company. The district police revealed this unusual twist on Friday.

Sushant Dashrath Mohite, a 36-year-old construction supervisor, initially claimed that two men dressed in police uniforms stopped him at the Chenagaon signal. He alleged they inspected his vehicle documents before taking the substantial amount of money from his scooter's trunk under an election inquiry pretense.

However, detailed investigations by the crime detection cell uncovered inconsistencies in Mohite's account. It was eventually discovered that Mohite, along with accomplice Ranu alias Omkar Ankush Bhadarge, had orchestrated the staged robbery themselves. Both individuals have been taken into custody, and the entire amount has been recovered, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025