Tragic Highway Collision Claims Young Life

A young man, aged 24, lost his life while four others were critically injured in a tragic accident on the Khatima-Panipat highway in Shamli district when their car was struck by a speeding truck.

The crash, which took place near Babri village, resulted in significant damage to the car as five friends were traveling to Muzaffarnagar.

The deceased, identified as Avi Nirwal, had his friends rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, law enforcement officers have issued an alert for the truck driver, who fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving the vehicle behind.

