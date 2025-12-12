Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Claims Young Life

A young man lost his life, and four others sustained severe injuries as a speeding truck collided with their car on the Khatima-Panipat highway in Shamli district. The incident resulted in extensive damage to the vehicle. The truck driver fled the scene, prompting a police search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:12 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Young Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A young man, aged 24, lost his life while four others were critically injured in a tragic accident on the Khatima-Panipat highway in Shamli district when their car was struck by a speeding truck.

The crash, which took place near Babri village, resulted in significant damage to the car as five friends were traveling to Muzaffarnagar.

The deceased, identified as Avi Nirwal, had his friends rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, law enforcement officers have issued an alert for the truck driver, who fled the scene immediately after the collision, leaving the vehicle behind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025