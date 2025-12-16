Left Menu

Wall Street Faces Volatile Trading Amid Mixed Economic Signals

Wall Street's indices showed minor fluctuations as healthcare and energy stocks experienced declines, while a jobs report hinting at a cooling labor market fueled hopes for future interest rate cuts. The unemployment rate rose to 4.6% amidst economic uncertainty, impacting investor sentiment and suggesting possible rate cuts.

Updated: 16-12-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:02 IST
Wall Street's main indices remained largely unchanged in Tuesday's volatile trading session, as declines in healthcare and energy stocks weighed on the market. Investors digested a new jobs report indicating a cooling labor market, sparking hopes for potential interest rate cuts in the future.

The latest figures from the Labor Department showed a rebound in U.S. job growth for November after a dip in October, driven by government spending cuts. The unemployment rate rose to 4.6%, reflecting economic uncertainty amid trade disputes under President Donald Trump's administration, and supporting the possibility of continued interest rate cuts, according to experts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded a slight drop, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also faced minor fluctuations amid ongoing concerns about rate cuts and tech valuations. Energy and healthcare sectors led the declines, with oil prices and major stocks like Pfizer falling sharply.

