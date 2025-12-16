Europe Reverses Course on Combustion Engine Ban Amid Industry Pressure

Amid mounting pressure from Germany, Italy, and major automakers, the European Commission made public new proposals on Tuesday that backtrack on the previously planned effective ban on new internal combustion engine cars from 2035. Instead, the commission aims for a 90% reduction in tailpipe emissions compared to 2021 and introduces measures to bolster the shift to electric vehicles.

Steffen Kawohl, a policy advisor at the German Mittelstand Association, remarked that removing the ban could decelerate the automotive industry's transformation but emphasized that the German economy must capitalize on this additional time to further the transition to fossil-free mobility. On the other hand, Chris Heron, Secretary General of E-Mobility Europe, criticized the decision, warning that it might hinder Europe's momentum in the growing electric car market.

Volkswagen expressed support for the commission's pragmatic approach, highlighting the special support for small electric vehicles and greater flexibility in CO2 targets for both passenger and light commercial vehicles. Meanwhile, concerns were raised over the lack of charging infrastructure and the practicality and affordability of climate-neutral mobility.

(With inputs from agencies.)