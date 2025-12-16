Stalled Ambitions: The Struggle to Resurrect the FCAS Warplane Programme

The trilateral meeting among French, German, and Spanish defense ministers has not resolved key issues plaguing the collaborative French-German-Spanish FCAS warplane programme, sources reported on Tuesday. The ambitious €100 billion initiative aims to develop a new fighter jet by 2040 to succeed existing aircraft like France's Rafales and the Eurofighters operated by Germany and Spain.

The French government is pushing to delay critical decisions into the next year, conflicting with Germany's goal to finalize agreements by 2025. An announcement expected at this week's EU summit in Brussels to advance the project to a new phase was notably absent, highlighting ongoing tensions.

Central to the discord are differences over 'combat cloud' technology and drone systems, with French defense contractor Dassault seeking a dominant role over Germany's Airbus, a proposition Germany finds objectionable. Divergent needs exacerbate the situation: France wants nuclear-capable jets, while Germany prioritizes aircraft without such capabilities, having opted to buy U.S. F-35s for NATO nuclear tasks.

