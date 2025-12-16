Stalled Ambitions: The Struggle to Resurrect the FCAS Warplane Programme
The FCAS warplane programme involving France, Germany, and Spain faces potential failure. Disagreements over leadership and technological components have stalled progress. France seeks project leadership, but Germany resists. France aims for nuclear-capable jets, while Germany has different needs. The project's future remains uncertain amid reliance on U.S. imports.
- Country:
- Germany
The trilateral meeting among French, German, and Spanish defense ministers has not resolved key issues plaguing the collaborative French-German-Spanish FCAS warplane programme, sources reported on Tuesday. The ambitious €100 billion initiative aims to develop a new fighter jet by 2040 to succeed existing aircraft like France's Rafales and the Eurofighters operated by Germany and Spain.
The French government is pushing to delay critical decisions into the next year, conflicting with Germany's goal to finalize agreements by 2025. An announcement expected at this week's EU summit in Brussels to advance the project to a new phase was notably absent, highlighting ongoing tensions.
Central to the discord are differences over 'combat cloud' technology and drone systems, with French defense contractor Dassault seeking a dominant role over Germany's Airbus, a proposition Germany finds objectionable. Divergent needs exacerbate the situation: France wants nuclear-capable jets, while Germany prioritizes aircraft without such capabilities, having opted to buy U.S. F-35s for NATO nuclear tasks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Spain fines Airbnb $75 million for unlicensed rental listings
Spain's Immigration Policy: Economic Growth Amid Political Tensions
Spain's PSOE Faces Scandal: Apologies and Promises Amid Harassment Allegations
Spain Edges Out India to Secure Ninth Place in Junior Women's Hockey World Cup
Spain's Sanchez Fights to Keep EU Car Emission Ban Intact