Karnataka's Economic Surge: A Promising Growth Trajectory

Karnataka's economy is forecasted to continue its growth trajectory in 2025-26 with a projected GSDP of Rs 30,91,111 crore, supported by rainfall and robust performance in services and industrial sectors. The state reported a strong fiscal performance, controlling inflation and demonstrating high revenue and expenditure growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 17-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 20:32 IST
The Karnataka government projects a continued growth trajectory for the state's economy this fiscal year, supported by the anticipation of adequate rainfall. The 'Mid-Year Review of State Finances' report anticipates the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) reaching Rs 30,91,111 crore by 2025-26, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The report highlights a promising agricultural output driven by favorable monsoons, with the services and industrial sectors underpinning sustained economic momentum. Inflation remained controlled, aided by a bountiful monsoon that kept food prices stable, resulting in a fiscal performance bolstered by a year-on-year 7.7 percent growth in revenue collections.

Karnataka's strong tax administration and economic activity secured its second rank in the country's gross GST collections in the first half of 2025-26. The state's fiscal deficit is projected at 2.95 percent of the GSDP, with total spending reaching over a third of the budget estimates and a notable increase in capital project expenditure.

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

