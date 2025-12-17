Left Menu

Controversy Over New Rural Employment Bill in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the opposition AIADMK over the potential repealing of the MGNREGA by the new VBGRAMG bill. Stark disagreements emerged over the financial implications and impacts on rural employment, with calls for the new bill to be reviewed by a parliamentary committee.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has raised concerns over the new Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, which proposes repealing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Stalin challenged the opposition AIADMK to clarify its stance on the issue.

Stalin criticised the AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, accusing him of betraying farmers and the rural poor. The Chief Minister pointed out that the proposed bill would result in less central financial support for rural employment, increasing the burden on state governments.

Meanwhile, O Panneerselvam, leading the AIADMK Workers Rights Retrieval Committee, requested the Centre to reconsider the bill. He warned that the new provisions could lead to a reduction in rural job opportunities and wages, emphasizing the need to maintain current protections for agricultural workers.

