Unlocking Jammu & Kashmir: Mining Wealth and Future Strategies
Jammu & Kashmir could generate an additional annual revenue of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore within five to seven years by leveraging its untapped mining sector, says Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Sinha emphasized the potential in minerals like limestone, sapphire, and lithium, alongside strategic development in hydropower and agriculture.
Jammu and Kashmir could unlock substantial economic benefits by advancing its underutilized mining sector, with potential revenue gains of Rs 15,000-20,000 crore annually, according to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. This prediction highlights the wealth inherent in minerals like limestone, sapphire, and lithium.
Speaking at the Strategic Management Forum conference at IIM Jammu, Sinha emphasized that strategic planning in mining, hydropower, and agriculture can vastly improve the region's economy within the next five to seven years. He reinforced the importance of macroeconomic stability, high investment in education, and health to support this growth.
The Lieutenant Governor also underscored the need for digital governance, transparency, and effective public services. He pointed to the robust growth in manufacturing and services sectors, applauding the resilience of village industries. He highlighted the national push towards Swadeshi as a key driver of innovation and competition within the handloom and handicraft industries.
