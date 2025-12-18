IndiGo's Flight to Resilience: Overcoming Turbulence and Rebuilding Operations

IndiGo, India's largest airline, is regaining stability after experiencing significant operational disruptions. CEO Pieter Elbers announced that the airline has restored nearly all of its flight network, reaching 2,200 daily operations. Disruptions had affected numerous passengers, prompting regulatory reviews and temporary adjustments to pilot norms.

In a message to staff, Elbers credited the airline's recovery to collective efforts from pilots, cabin crew, airport teams, and customer service staff. He highlighted the airline's commitment to resilience, root cause analysis, and rebuilding as key focus areas moving forward. An external aviation expert has been appointed to thoroughly investigate the causes of the disruptions.

Elbers emphasized IndiGo's dedication to customer service, reliability, and accessibility as they navigate the challenges of bad weather and the peak aviation season. He underlined the airline's historical growth and successes, encouraging staff to view recent difficulties as opportunities for strengthening operations further.

(With inputs from agencies.)