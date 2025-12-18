India Safeguards Farmers and MSMEs in Oman Trade Deal
India and Oman have signed a trade agreement that excludes concessions on sensitive domestic sectors like agriculture, dairy, and jewellery. The pact maintains high tariffs on many products to protect Indian interests, while allowing limited tariff-rate quotas on some goods of export interest to Oman.
In a significant move to protect domestic interests, India has refrained from offering duty concessions on sensitive products in a recently signed trade agreement with Oman.
The trade pact, inked last Thursday in Muscat, ensures that products such as dairy, tea, and metals remain in an exclusion category to safeguard certain sectors.
This agreement also outlines special tariff-rate quotas for Omani exports like dates and marble blocks, balancing protection with trade opportunities.
