India Safeguards Farmers and MSMEs in Oman Trade Deal

India and Oman have signed a trade agreement that excludes concessions on sensitive domestic sectors like agriculture, dairy, and jewellery. The pact maintains high tariffs on many products to protect Indian interests, while allowing limited tariff-rate quotas on some goods of export interest to Oman.

Updated: 18-12-2025 16:03 IST
India Safeguards Farmers and MSMEs in Oman Trade Deal
  Oman

In a significant move to protect domestic interests, India has refrained from offering duty concessions on sensitive products in a recently signed trade agreement with Oman.

The trade pact, inked last Thursday in Muscat, ensures that products such as dairy, tea, and metals remain in an exclusion category to safeguard certain sectors.

This agreement also outlines special tariff-rate quotas for Omani exports like dates and marble blocks, balancing protection with trade opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

