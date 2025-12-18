Railways Battle Waterlogging: Ensuring Safe Passage Through Innovative Solutions
A survey identified over 2,670 road-under-bridges prone to waterlogging out of 14,745. Railways have developed preventive infrastructure for half, with temporary solutions for the rest. In conjunction with municipal bodies, they aim to resolve waterlogging issues, ensuring operational subways through consistent intervention and maintenance efforts.
This year, a survey by various railway zones identified 2,670 of 14,745 road-under-bridges as waterlogging-prone, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement to the Lok Sabha.
Half of these locations now boast preventive infrastructure, while temporary measures have been implemented elsewhere.
The move came after concerns raised by a YSR Congress MP about frequent waterlogging in Tirupati's RUBs. Railways are collaborating with local municipal bodies for integrated drainage solutions to maintain functionality year-round.
