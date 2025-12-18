Railways Battle Waterlogging: Ensuring Safe Passage Through Innovative Solutions

This year, a survey by various railway zones identified 2,670 of 14,745 road-under-bridges as waterlogging-prone, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's statement to the Lok Sabha.

Half of these locations now boast preventive infrastructure, while temporary measures have been implemented elsewhere.

The move came after concerns raised by a YSR Congress MP about frequent waterlogging in Tirupati's RUBs. Railways are collaborating with local municipal bodies for integrated drainage solutions to maintain functionality year-round.

