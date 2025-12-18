The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday declared the newly formed International Claims Commission for Ukraine, backed by European powers, to hold no legal authority over Russia. Moscow criticized the move as a propaganda strategy against Russia.

Europe initiated the commission on Tuesday, designed to facilitate compensation for Ukraine for the extensive destruction estimated in hundreds of billions caused by Russian attacks and alleged war crimes.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, underscored that any decisions made by the commission are not legally binding for Russia and emphasized that certain nations have opted out of participation.

