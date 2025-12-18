Left Menu

Russia Dismisses Legal Force of Europe's Ukraine Claims Commission

The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the legal validity of a European-backed International Claims Commission aimed at compensating Ukraine for extensive damages caused by Russian military actions. Moscow views it as a propaganda effort, noting several countries' refusal to join the commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:07 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday declared the newly formed International Claims Commission for Ukraine, backed by European powers, to hold no legal authority over Russia. Moscow criticized the move as a propaganda strategy against Russia.

Europe initiated the commission on Tuesday, designed to facilitate compensation for Ukraine for the extensive destruction estimated in hundreds of billions caused by Russian attacks and alleged war crimes.

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, underscored that any decisions made by the commission are not legally binding for Russia and emphasized that certain nations have opted out of participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

