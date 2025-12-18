Oman-India Pact: A Gateway for Indian Professionals in the Gulf
Oman has agreed to ease regulations for Indian firms under the new Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), allowing up to 50% of their workforce to be employed from India. The agreement, signed by ministers from both countries, aims to boost trade and professional mobility, with implementation expected by 2026.
Oman is set to relax its regulations for Indian companies operating within its borders, thanks to the newly signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations. This landmark agreement permits Indian firms to employ up to 50% of their workforce directly from India, marking a significant shift in labor mobility policy.
The agreement, inked in Muscat, was overseen by dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik. The CEPA promises to unlock major economic opportunities by extending commitments across a range of sectors, from professional services to IT and healthcare, thereby fostering enhanced commercial engagement.
Announced amidst a backdrop of growing diplomatic ties, this move is poised to bolster India's share in Oman's global services imports, which currently stands at a modest 5.31%. Analysts predict that the CEPA will catalyze considerable growth in India's service exports, aiming toward untapped potential in the Gulf region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
