Left Menu

Oman-India Pact: A Gateway for Indian Professionals in the Gulf

Oman has agreed to ease regulations for Indian firms under the new Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), allowing up to 50% of their workforce to be employed from India. The agreement, signed by ministers from both countries, aims to boost trade and professional mobility, with implementation expected by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 17:21 IST
Oman-India Pact: A Gateway for Indian Professionals in the Gulf
  • Country:
  • India

Oman is set to relax its regulations for Indian companies operating within its borders, thanks to the newly signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations. This landmark agreement permits Indian firms to employ up to 50% of their workforce directly from India, marking a significant shift in labor mobility policy.

The agreement, inked in Muscat, was overseen by dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik. The CEPA promises to unlock major economic opportunities by extending commitments across a range of sectors, from professional services to IT and healthcare, thereby fostering enhanced commercial engagement.

Announced amidst a backdrop of growing diplomatic ties, this move is poised to bolster India's share in Oman's global services imports, which currently stands at a modest 5.31%. Analysts predict that the CEPA will catalyze considerable growth in India's service exports, aiming toward untapped potential in the Gulf region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025