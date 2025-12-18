Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Ahead of ECB Decision

Euro zone government bond yields decreased as investors anticipate the European Central Bank's reaffirmation of its current rate stance. The ECB's handling of currency strength and exchange rate competitiveness remains a topic, especially as leaders cite China as a risk to European manufacturing jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 18:00 IST
Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Ahead of ECB Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday, as investors prepared for the European Central Bank to reiterate its higher-for-longer interest rate position. Early this week, investors reduced their expectations for future ECB rate hikes, with recent comments from ECB board member Isabel Schnabel losing their impact.

Gilt yields climbed following the Bank of England's cautious stance on additional rate cuts. Germany's 10-year yield, a euro area benchmark, decreased by 1.5 basis points to 2.85%. It had reached 2.894% last week, the highest since mid-March.

European leaders are highlighting China as a significant risk to European manufacturing jobs, with currency valuations central to the issue. The solidity of the euro is heightening the deflationary impact of China's export machinery, potentially spurring the ECB into further rate cuts. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 3.51%, narrowing the gap with Bunds to 65.50 basis points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025