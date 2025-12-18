Euro Zone Bond Yields Drop Ahead of ECB Decision

Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday, as investors prepared for the European Central Bank to reiterate its higher-for-longer interest rate position. Early this week, investors reduced their expectations for future ECB rate hikes, with recent comments from ECB board member Isabel Schnabel losing their impact.

Gilt yields climbed following the Bank of England's cautious stance on additional rate cuts. Germany's 10-year yield, a euro area benchmark, decreased by 1.5 basis points to 2.85%. It had reached 2.894% last week, the highest since mid-March.

European leaders are highlighting China as a significant risk to European manufacturing jobs, with currency valuations central to the issue. The solidity of the euro is heightening the deflationary impact of China's export machinery, potentially spurring the ECB into further rate cuts. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 3.51%, narrowing the gap with Bunds to 65.50 basis points.

