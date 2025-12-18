Germany to Release Russian Bank Assets in Support of Ukraine
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz intends to comply with Belgian requests to release assets belonging to the Russian central bank held in Germany, in order to assist Ukraine. This development was reported by the German news agency dpa, citing insider sources from an EU summit in Brussels.
In a significant geopolitical move, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced plans to adhere to Belgian demands by releasing assets belonging to the Russian central bank and held in Germany. This decision is aimed at providing support for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions.
The development was reported by the German news agency dpa on Thursday, quoting negotiating insiders from a European Union summit in Brussels. The move signals growing international efforts to bolster Ukraine's position against Russian influence.
Details about the exact nature and value of the assets remain undisclosed, but this gesture marks a notable shift in Germany's stance within the EU's collective response toward the Ukraine situation.
