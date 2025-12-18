Left Menu

Germany to Release Russian Bank Assets in Support of Ukraine

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz intends to comply with Belgian requests to release assets belonging to the Russian central bank held in Germany, in order to assist Ukraine. This development was reported by the German news agency dpa, citing insider sources from an EU summit in Brussels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 20:15 IST
Germany to Release Russian Bank Assets in Support of Ukraine
Friedrich Merz
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant geopolitical move, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has announced plans to adhere to Belgian demands by releasing assets belonging to the Russian central bank and held in Germany. This decision is aimed at providing support for Ukraine amid ongoing tensions.

The development was reported by the German news agency dpa on Thursday, quoting negotiating insiders from a European Union summit in Brussels. The move signals growing international efforts to bolster Ukraine's position against Russian influence.

Details about the exact nature and value of the assets remain undisclosed, but this gesture marks a notable shift in Germany's stance within the EU's collective response toward the Ukraine situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Cutting Emissions Is One of the Strongest Public Health Tools in Europe Today

Haiti Shows Macroeconomic Discipline Under IMF Program Despite Crisis, Violence, and Shocks

Amplifying Inclusive Insider Mediation: Why Women and Youth Are Essential to Lasting Peace

The Silent Health Crisis: Chronic Diseases and the Urgent Need to Reform Primary Care in East Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025