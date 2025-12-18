India-Oman Trade Pact: Unlocking Duty-Free Access for Food Exports

India and Oman have entered a groundbreaking trade pact that provides duty-free access for a range of Indian agricultural and processed food products. Items such as natural honey, cashews, and boneless meat are expected to boost Indian exports to the Gulf nation.

Oman has committed to eliminating duties on various animal products, including cheese, milk, butter, and processed foods like pastries and chocolate. Meanwhile, Indian consumers will enjoy cheaper Omani dates, as India offers zero-duty access to 2,000 tonnes of the commodity per year.

This comprehensive economic partnership agreement is anticipated to significantly boost India's agricultural and processed food sector, bringing Indian goods in line with major export competitors to Oman.

(With inputs from agencies.)