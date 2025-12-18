Left Menu

India-Oman Trade Pact: Unlocking Duty-Free Access for Food Exports

The newly signed trade pact between India and Oman grants duty-free access to various Indian agricultural and processed food items, enhancing export opportunities. Under this agreement, Oman removes duties on several animal products, while India offers concessions for Omani dates, Gum Arabica, and Frankincense, benefiting the bilateral trade relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

India and Oman have entered a groundbreaking trade pact that provides duty-free access for a range of Indian agricultural and processed food products. Items such as natural honey, cashews, and boneless meat are expected to boost Indian exports to the Gulf nation.

Oman has committed to eliminating duties on various animal products, including cheese, milk, butter, and processed foods like pastries and chocolate. Meanwhile, Indian consumers will enjoy cheaper Omani dates, as India offers zero-duty access to 2,000 tonnes of the commodity per year.

This comprehensive economic partnership agreement is anticipated to significantly boost India's agricultural and processed food sector, bringing Indian goods in line with major export competitors to Oman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

