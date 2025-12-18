ECB Steadies Rates Amid Trade Resilience

The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to maintain its interest rates for the fourth meeting in a row, reflecting confidence in the eurozone's economic stability without the need for lower borrowing costs. The move follows a notable period of trade-related uncertainty.

The central bank's rate-setting council kept the deposit rate at 2%, a stance that has held since June's rate cut. Economic analysts suggest that this rate might persist for an extended period, possibly until 2027, as the ECB navigates persistent, albeit slightly reduced, inflation and steady economic growth.

Amid declining but still strong inflation in services, the ECB is cautious about rate cuts. Despite a recent trade agreement with the United States, uncertainties have decreased, making it easier for businesses to plan, though inflationary pressures in sectors like energy and services require careful monitoring.

