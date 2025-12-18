Ola Electric Achieves Zero Pledge with Strategic Share Monetisation

Ola Electric has announced the successful completion of a strategic one-time monetisation of a portion of its founder's shares. This move was undertaken to fully repay a significant promoter-level loan amounting to Rs 260 crore, the company revealed.

This transaction led to the release of all 3.93% shares that were previously pledged, effectively reducing the promoter's pledge in the company to zero. According to a statement issued by the Bengaluru-based firm, this exercise was a planned and time-specific action carried out in tranches at the promoter's personal level.

Following the transaction, the promoter group retains more than 34.5% stakes in Ola Electric, maintaining one of the highest ownership levels among new-age companies. Ola Electric emphasized that there is no change in the founder's long-term conviction in the company, as the transaction aimed to eliminate leverage and reduce risk without affecting Ola Electric's operations or strategic objectives.

