Delhi Government Explores Car-Pooling Apps to Combat Air Pollution

In a bid to address Delhi's mounting air pollution crisis, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa convened a meeting with developers of car-pooling applications on Thursday. The objective was to assess platforms that promise safety, affordability, and contribute to pollution mitigation.

The minister emphasized the Department of Environment's dedication to reducing vehicular emissions through the adoption of technology-driven solutions, such as car-pooling. A presentation outlined the use of Aadhaar-based identification for registration, and the platform's features which facilitate voluntary ride-sharing among commuters.

With Delhi's Air Quality Index recently plunging into the 'very poor' category, efforts to boost sustainable transit options like these applications are critical. Sirsa encouraged developers to participate in crafting these initiatives, stressing thorough evaluation before government implementation.

