Delhi Tightens Pollution Control with Stricter Measures

The Delhi government is stepping up its efforts to combat pollution. Under the leadership of Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a new regulation mandates that vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) will not receive fuel at petrol pumps in the capital, starting Thursday.

In light of rising pollution levels, officials are further tightening controls by barring vehicles below the BS-VI category and those registered outside of Delhi from entering the city during certain air quality levels. Additionally, any vehicle carrying construction materials will also be restricted during high pollution phases.

Efforts are intensifying across various sectors, including extensive action against industrial emissions and diesel generators not meeting compliance standards. The government has also increased waste processing capacity and plans to introduce thousands more electric buses, all as part of a broader strategy to enhance Delhi's air quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)