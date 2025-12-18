On the Verge: US-India Poised for Landmark Trade Pact

The US India Business Council is confident in the imminent signing of a long-awaited bilateral trade deal between New Delhi and Washington, as revealed by a top official on Thursday.

US and Indian governments are keen on finalizing a trade agreement, having engaged in multiple negotiation sessions, according to President Atul Keshap. Serious efforts are being made, and the council believes the deal will soon materialize as it marks its 50th anniversary, promoting hope that both nations will complete the trade pact.

Emphasizing 25 years of mutual respect and resolution between both nations, Keshap highlighted that there is a positive outlook from both sides. Despite challenging negotiations, he expressed confidence in overcoming current hurdles, ahead of a meeting with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) leadership. Meanwhile, Edward Knight, USIBC chairman and Nasdaq executive vice-chairman, noted ongoing collaboration between US and Indian enterprises across sectors such as AI and quantum computing. Addressing concerns within the stock market ecosystem regarding Nasdaq's 24-hour trading plans, Knight reiterated that it aligns with investor feedback and the demands of an interconnected global economy.