West Bengal: A Hub of Investment and Growth under Mamata Banerjee

During the Business and Industry Conclave 2025, top industry leaders praised the West Bengal government for fostering a "favourable" business climate. Several companies revealed expansion and investment plans, buoyed by policy stability and quick administrative support. This conclave came as a condensed precursor to the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for greater autonomy for industries and criticized central agencies for breeding uncertainty. Her remarks emphasized the need for a harassment-free environment for development, especially for small and medium enterprises. RPSG Group's Sanjiv Goenka and JSW Energy were among those announcing substantial new investments.

Executives from ITC Ltd and the Ambuja Neotia Group also detailed their expanded footprint in West Bengal. The state government unveiled numerous projects, including World Bank-assisted initiatives and energy projects, while ITC announced new hotels and an AI center, underscoring the state's development as a business and tourism hub.

