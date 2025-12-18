European Markets Rally Amid Interest Rate Optimism
European shares climbed as aspirations for Federal Reserve rate cuts intensified on lower-than-expected U.S. inflation. The European Central Bank maintained rates but adopted a positive economic outlook, lifting investor spirits. Key sectors, including banks and retail, experienced gains, further fueling market confidence.
European shares surged on Thursday, sparked by lower-than-expected U.S. inflation data, revitalizing hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2026. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.5% as market optimism grew following the European Central Bank's decision to hold interest rates steady while maintaining a positive economic outlook.
The ECB's decision aligned with investor expectations, as the eurozone economy displayed resilience to global trade disruptions. However, policymakers continued to approach rate decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis, preserving flexibility in response to evolving economic circumstances.
Key sectors across Europe saw notable gains. Banks rebounded by 0.5%, industrial stocks rose 1.2%, and retail shares, boosted by successes like H&M, advanced 1.3%. Energy companies also saw a 1.1% uptick against rising oil prices. The Bank of England's interest rate cut initially left the FTSE 100 unchanged, although the outlook remained cautious.
(With inputs from agencies.)
