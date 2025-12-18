Left Menu

ECB Maintains Rates Amid Inflation Forecast Revisions

The European Central Bank signaled it may have concluded its rate cuts, as it elevated inflation predictions for 2023 and 2024. ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized uncertainty in the economic outlook, maintaining a 2% key rate. Inflation and growth forecasts were adjusted, affecting trader expectations of future rate movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:05 IST
ECB Maintains Rates Amid Inflation Forecast Revisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday affirmed market predictions that it might have ended rate cuts, while raising its inflation forecasts for this year and the next. Despite this, traders have hesitated to predict when the first interest rate hike might occur.

ECB President Christine Lagarde highlighted the prevailing uncertainty, maintaining that the bank would keep its options open. The ECB held its key rate steady at 2% for the fourth consecutive meeting, with Lagarde asserting that current policy remains in a 'good place'.

Economic strategist Divyang Shah described Lagarde's comments as a pivotal counter to previous statements that had fueled rate hike speculations. After the ECB's decision, U.S. economic data contributing to lower Treasury yields also impacted European markets, briefly raising Germany's benchmark 10-year yield.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025