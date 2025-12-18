India Secures Domestic Farmers, MSMEs in Trade Pact with Oman

India has taken significant steps to protect its domestic farmers and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by not granting duty concessions in the recently signed trade agreement with Oman. This decision safeguards sensitive sectors including agriculture, jewellery, and sports goods.

The trade pact, signed in Muscat, ensures that sensitive Indian products—such as dairy, tea, coffee, and various metals—remain in the exclusion category to prevent any concession impact. The commerce ministry highlighted the strategic exclusion of labour-intensive products from concessions.

For products that interest Oman and are sensitive to India, including dates and petrochemicals, a tariff-rate quota (TRQ)-based mechanism has been applied. This allows duty concessions up to a specific quota, ensuring strategic economic protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)