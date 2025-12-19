Left Menu

CPI(M) Leader Calls for Unity Against Subcontinental Religious Violence

Senior CPI(M) leader Md Salim has highlighted the use of violence by fundamentalists for political gain across the subcontinent, including India and Bangladesh. He called for unity to combat religiously motivated violence and accused various administrations of exacerbating the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Md Salim, a senior leader of the CPI(M), emphasized the troubling rise of violence by fundamentalists aimed at securing political advantages across the subcontinent, including in Bangladesh.

Highlighting the dangerous proximity of West Bengal to Bangladesh, Salim stressed the urgent need for concerted efforts by rational individuals to curb the spread of violence.

He condemned the targeting of individuals based on religious grounds in both India and Bangladesh and urged unity against such divisive actions, accusing the Md Yunus administration of complicity and right-wing forces in India of inciting fear among minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

