CPI(M) Leader Calls for Unity Against Subcontinental Religious Violence

Md Salim, a senior leader of the CPI(M), emphasized the troubling rise of violence by fundamentalists aimed at securing political advantages across the subcontinent, including in Bangladesh.

Highlighting the dangerous proximity of West Bengal to Bangladesh, Salim stressed the urgent need for concerted efforts by rational individuals to curb the spread of violence.

He condemned the targeting of individuals based on religious grounds in both India and Bangladesh and urged unity against such divisive actions, accusing the Md Yunus administration of complicity and right-wing forces in India of inciting fear among minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)