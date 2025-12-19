Left Menu

European Shares Hit Record High Amid Defence and Insurance Stock Surge

European shares reached a record high, spurred by defence and insurance stocks as investor sentiment brightened toward year-end. The STOXX 600 Index climbed 0.4% as major markets in Germany and the UK also rose. Banking stocks performed well, while personal goods and retail sectors experienced declines.

19-12-2025
European stocks achieved record highs on Friday, with the STOXX 600 Index climbing 0.4% to 587.50, propelled by gains in defence and insurance sectors. This boost came as investors remained optimistic despite a recent market selloff.

The index is on pace for its best year since 2021, benefiting from decreasing interest rates and a shift by global investors away from high-valued U.S. tech stocks. The DAX in Germany and London's FTSE 100 also registered gains of 0.4% and 0.6%, respectively.

Defence stocks led the surge, with banks rising by 0.8%. Lenders like Standard Chartered, Barclays, and HSBC saw increases between 0.9% and 1.4%. However, personal goods and retail sectors saw declines due to Nike's weak performance in China impacting related stocks.

