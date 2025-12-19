Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Four Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A high-speed canter crashed into a motorcycle on the Agra-Moradabad highway, resulting in the deaths of four family members and injuring the canter driver. The tragic accident occurred near Khajra Khakam village, prompting police investigations and a post-mortem examination of the deceased victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four family members tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident on the Agra-Moradabad highway as a speeding canter plowed into their motorcycle, police reported.

The crash took place at about 8 pm near Khajra Khakam village, within the jurisdiction of Bahjoi police station.

Suresh, aged 35, his wife Vimlesh, 30, their son Pratik, 15, and Sanjay, 40, succumbed to their injuries after their motorcycle collided with a tree. The canter driver, Laxman, is hospitalized with injuries. Local authorities are conducting further investigations as the bodies undergo post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

