Tragic Highway Accident Claims Four Lives in Uttar Pradesh

Four family members tragically lost their lives in a fatal accident on the Agra-Moradabad highway as a speeding canter plowed into their motorcycle, police reported.

The crash took place at about 8 pm near Khajra Khakam village, within the jurisdiction of Bahjoi police station.

Suresh, aged 35, his wife Vimlesh, 30, their son Pratik, 15, and Sanjay, 40, succumbed to their injuries after their motorcycle collided with a tree. The canter driver, Laxman, is hospitalized with injuries. Local authorities are conducting further investigations as the bodies undergo post-mortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)